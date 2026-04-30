Maharashtra HSC result 2026 link to go LIVE today? How to check MSBSHSE 12th scorecard at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC result 2026: The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare HSC Result 2026 Maharashtra board anytime soon. The DigiLocker account shared an update about the result ‘Coming Soon’. Considering previous trends of other board results, scorecards typically come out in a day a two after this digital platform shares an update on results.

Where to check Maharashtra HSC result 2026? Hence, it is most likely that Maharashtra 12th result 2026 link will be activated today or tomorrow. Students can check their results at the official website mahresult.nic.in using seat number and mother’s first name. This year, a total of 14,17, 969 students appeared for the HSC Maharashtra exam which were held from 10 February to 11 March. Meanwhile, practical exams were conducted from 23 January to 9 February.

DigiLocker in a post on X stated, "Coming Soon! ⏳Maharashtra Board Class XII Result 2026 will be available on DigiLocker. Stay ready to check your results instantly: http://results.digilocker.gov.in"

How to check and download Maharashtra HSC result 2026 The steps to download Maharashtra HSC result 2026 is given below.

Step 1: Visit Board's official website, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HSC Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter required details such as roll number or seat number

Step 4: Click on Submit to check your result. Download and save the HSC result, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

How to check and download Maharashtra HSC results 2026 via Digilocker Step-by-step guide to download Maharashtra HSC result 2026 is given below.

Step 1: Open DigiLocker app or visit website, Login using the mobile number linked to Aadhaar.

Step 2: Navigate to Education section and select “Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education” link

Step 3: Enter required details such as seat number and mother's name.

Step 4: Click on submit to check your result. Download and save the HSC result the digital document.

All you need to know about grading system To qualify the Maharashtra Class 12 board exams, students need to score a minimum of 35% in both theory and practical examinations.

The grading system followed in Maharashtra HSC exam is given below.