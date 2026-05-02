Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: Countdown begins! Results to be out today at mahresult.nic.in — Check steps

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: More than 15 lakh students are waiting for the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2026, which will be announced today, May 2 at 1 pm by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The board will release the topper list, overall pass percentage, and details of the best-performing regions earlier at 11 am, as mentioned by chairman Trigun Kulkarni in an official statement.

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: Official websites

Students who appeared for the exams can check and download their results from the official website, mahahsscboard.in, or via DigiLocker.

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Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: Steps to download results

Visit the official website: mahahsscboard.in

Click on the link “View HSC Result” under “HSC Examination February 2026 Result”

Enter your roll number and your mother’s name

Click on “Submit” to view your result

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future use

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: How to check results?

The board will hold a press conference at 11:00 AM on May 2, 2026, at its Pune office ahead of the result announcement, according to a report by The Times of India. During this session, important information about the examination and student performance will be shared before the result link is activated at 1:00 PM.

The HSC exams were conducted across nine divisional boards: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.

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