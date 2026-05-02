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Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: Countdown begins! Results to be out today at mahresult.nic.in — Check steps

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: Students who clear the HSC examination will be eligible for the Class Improvement Scheme, which allows them to enhance their scores by reappearing in up to three successive sessions—June–July 2026, February–March 2027, and June–July 2027.

Mausam Jha
Updated2 May 2026, 10:15:02 AM IST
Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: Results to be out today at 1 PM at mahresult.nic.in.
Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: Results to be out today at 1 PM at mahresult.nic.in.(Hindustan Times)

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: More than 15 lakh students are waiting for the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2026, which will be announced today, May 2 at 1 pm by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The board will release the topper list, overall pass percentage, and details of the best-performing regions earlier at 11 am, as mentioned by chairman Trigun Kulkarni in an official statement.

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: Official websites

Students who appeared for the exams can check and download their results from the official website, mahahsscboard.in, or via DigiLocker.

mahahsscboard.in

hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

mahahsscboard.org

hscresult.mkcl.org

results.digilocker.gov.in

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: Steps to download results

Visit the official website: mahahsscboard.in

Click on the link “View HSC Result” under “HSC Examination February 2026 Result”

Enter your roll number and your mother’s name

Click on “Submit” to view your result

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future use

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: How to check results?

The board will hold a press conference at 11:00 AM on May 2, 2026, at its Pune office ahead of the result announcement, according to a report by The Times of India. During this session, important information about the examination and student performance will be shared before the result link is activated at 1:00 PM.

The HSC exams were conducted across nine divisional boards: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.

Get the latest updates on Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026 here on Mint!

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2 May 2026, 10:15:02 AM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: Marks memo to have a slight change this year

The marksheet-cum-certificate will display the candidate’s name in Aadhaar format, replacing the earlier sequence

2 May 2026, 10:12:21 AM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: Press conference to begin shortly

Ahead of the HSC Result 2026 declaration, the Maharashtra State Board press conference will begin at 11 AM. Officials are expected to share key highlights

2 May 2026, 09:40:16 AM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: When will the result link activate?

The result link is activated at 1:00 PM.

2 May 2026, 09:31:49 AM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: What time is the press conference?

The board will hold a press conference at 11:00 AM on May 2, 2026, at its Pune office ahead of the result announcement, according to a report by The Times of India.

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2 May 2026, 09:19:05 AM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: No. of students registered in each stream

Science: 7,99,773

Arts: 3,80,692

Commerce: 3,20,152

Vocational: 27,378

Industrial Training Institutes (ITI): 4,492

2 May 2026, 09:09:16 AM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: How many registered for the HSC exam this year?

This year, a total of 15,32,487 students registered for the HSC examination.

2 May 2026, 09:02:40 AM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: Credentials required

  • Roll number
  • Mother’s first name

2 May 2026, 08:58:33 AM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: Download scorecard via DigiLocker

Students can also access their Maharashtra HSC Result via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Log in using the Username and Password

Step 2: Go to ‘Profile’ and sync the Aadhaar number

Step 3: Click on ‘Pull Partner Documents'

Step 4: Select the required exam from the drop-down menu

Step 5: Enter the required details and click on submit to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2026.

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2 May 2026, 08:54:39 AM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: Result 3 days earlier than last year

The Maharashtra board, in its official circular, noted that this year’s results are being announced three days earlier than last year. In 2025, the HSC results were declared on May 5.

2 May 2026, 08:43:07 AM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: Official websites

Students who appeared for the exams can check and download their results from the official website, mahahsscboard.in, or via DigiLocker.

mahahsscboard.in

hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

mahahsscboard.org

hscresult.mkcl.org

results.digilocker.gov.in

2 May 2026, 08:42:55 AM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: Countdown begins! Results to be out today at mahresult.nic.in — Check steps

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: More than 15 lakh students are waiting for the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2026, which will be announced today, May 2 at 1 pm by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The board will release the topper list, overall pass percentage, and details of the best-performing regions earlier at 11 am, as mentioned by chairman Trigun Kulkarni in an official statement.

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