Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: Countdown begins! Results to be out today at mahresult.nic.in — Check steps

Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: More than 15 lakh students are waiting for the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2026, which will be announced today, May 2 at 1 pm by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).
The board will release the topper list, overall pass percentage, and details of the best-performing regions earlier at 11 am, as mentioned by chairman Trigun Kulkarni in an official statement.
Students who appeared for the exams can check and download their results from the official website, mahahsscboard.in, or via DigiLocker.
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hscresult.mahahsscboard.in
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results.digilocker.gov.in
Visit the official website: mahahsscboard.in
Click on the link “View HSC Result” under “HSC Examination February 2026 Result”
Enter your roll number and your mother’s name
Click on “Submit” to view your result
Your scorecard will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future use
The board will hold a press conference at 11:00 AM on May 2, 2026, at its Pune office ahead of the result announcement, according to a report by The Times of India. During this session, important information about the examination and student performance will be shared before the result link is activated at 1:00 PM.
The HSC exams were conducted across nine divisional boards: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.
Get the latest updates on Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026 here on Mint!
The marksheet-cum-certificate will display the candidate’s name in Aadhaar format, replacing the earlier sequence
Ahead of the HSC Result 2026 declaration, the Maharashtra State Board press conference will begin at 11 AM. Officials are expected to share key highlights
The result link is activated at 1:00 PM.
The board will hold a press conference at 11:00 AM on May 2, 2026, at its Pune office ahead of the result announcement, according to a report by The Times of India.
Science: 7,99,773
Arts: 3,80,692
Commerce: 3,20,152
Vocational: 27,378
Industrial Training Institutes (ITI): 4,492
This year, a total of 15,32,487 students registered for the HSC examination.
Students can also access their Maharashtra HSC Result via DigiLocker:
Step 1: Log in using the Username and Password
Step 2: Go to ‘Profile’ and sync the Aadhaar number
Step 3: Click on ‘Pull Partner Documents'
Step 4: Select the required exam from the drop-down menu
Step 5: Enter the required details and click on submit to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2026.
The Maharashtra board, in its official circular, noted that this year’s results are being announced three days earlier than last year. In 2025, the HSC results were declared on May 5.
Students who appeared for the exams can check and download their results from the official website, mahahsscboard.in, or via DigiLocker.
mahahsscboard.in
hscresult.mahahsscboard.in
mahahsscboard.org
hscresult.mkcl.org
results.digilocker.gov.in
Maharashtra HSC Result live 2026: More than 15 lakh students are waiting for the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2026, which will be announced today, May 2 at 1 pm by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).
The board will release the topper list, overall pass percentage, and details of the best-performing regions earlier at 11 am, as mentioned by chairman Trigun Kulkarni in an official statement.