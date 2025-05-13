Maharashtra SSC result 2025 LIVE: Scores OUT at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in | DIRECT link here

Maharashtra SSC result 2025 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared 10th scorecard. The results will become active today at 1 PM at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. Students can check the MSBSHSE Class 10th examination results by using roll number and mother's first name as mentioned on the SSC Hall Ticket 2025.
MSBSHSE on May 13 declared the Maharashtra SSC Class 10th results 2025 in a press conference. According to officials, the overall pass percentage recorded is 94.10 per cent. Meanwhile, girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 96.14 per cent and 92.31 per cent respectively, they added.
This year, the MSBSHSE conducted the Class 10 board exams between February 21 and March 17. The MSBSHSE is declaring results early as the Class 10 results were announced on May 27 last year.
To check the Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2025, students should send an SMS using the following steps —
Step 1: Create a new message and type MHSSC, give a space and then type Seat Number (Example: MHSSC Roll. No)
Step 2: Send this SMS to 57766
Step 3: The candidate will receive the Maharashtra SSC result on their mobile number.
The essential credentials needed to check the MSBSHSE 10th scorecard are roll number and the mother's first name, as mentioned on the SSC Hall Ticket 2025.
Steps to check MSBSHSE 10th scorecard online at ‘sscresult.mahahsscboard.in’ are given below:
Step 1: Go to the official Maharashtra board result portal - sscresult.mahahsscboard.in
Step 2: Click on "Maharashtra SSC Result 2025" link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter Maharashtra SSC roll number and mother’s first name in the specified fields.
Step 4: Click on “View Result” after entering the required details.
Step 5: Check and download Maharashtra board Class 10 result 2025. Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.