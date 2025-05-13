Maharashtra SSC result 2025 LIVE: Scores OUT at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in | DIRECT link here

Maharashtra SSC result 2025 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared 10th scorecard. The results will become active today at 1 PM at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. Students can check the MSBSHSE Class 10th examination results by using roll number and mother's first name as mentioned on the SSC Hall Ticket 2025.

Catch all Maharashtra SSC result 2025 LIVE Updates here

MSBSHSE on May 13 declared the Maharashtra SSC Class 10th results 2025 in a press conference. According to officials, the overall pass percentage recorded is 94.10 per cent. Meanwhile, girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 96.14 per cent and 92.31 per cent respectively, they added.

This year, the MSBSHSE conducted the Class 10 board exams between February 21 and March 17. The MSBSHSE is declaring results early as the Class 10 results were announced on May 27 last year.