Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results 2025 likely tomorrow: Step-by-step guide how to check your results, download marksheet

Maharashtra SSC Results Soon: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 exam or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results for this year on May 13, tomorrow, according to a report by the Times of India citing a ranked official.

A press conference will preceed the online declaration of marksheets for the Maharashtra Class 10 SSC results, where MSBSHSE officials will share details on the pass percentage for schools and girls vs boys, and district-wise performance.

Amid this, we bring you a step-by-step guide on where to check your results, how to download marksheet, and more details.

When is Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Results 2025? An official from the state education department told TOI that the results had to be pushed to tomorrow (Tuesday, May 13), because Monday (May 12) is a holiday for Buddha Purnima. The report added that this would be the earliest the state's SSC result has been declared, and comes as the exams this year were also conducted earlier than usual.

The Maharashtra SSC Class 10 board exam was held from February 21-March 17, 2025. It was conducted in two shifts — 11 am to 2 pm, and 3 pm to 6 pm. In the preceding years of 2024 and 2023, the Maharashtra board had declared the SSC Class 10 results on May 27 and June 2, respectively.

Maharashtra Class 10 SSC Results 2025: Where to Check? Class 10th board students can check their SSC exam results for 2025 on the following websites:

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

Step-by-step guide for students to check Maharashtra Class 10 SSC Results 2025 Go to the the Maharashtra Board website here — mahahsscboard.in

On the website homepage, navigate to and click the link for Maharashtra SSC Result 2025.

This will take you to a new page, where you can enter your login details (name, hall ticket number, etc.) and click on submit.

It will generate your Class 10 SSC results for viewing online.

Check all details are correct and download the marksheet for future use.