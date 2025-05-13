Maharashtra SSC results 2025 LIVE: MSBSHSE to release 10th scorecard today at 1 PM at mahahsscboard.in; how to check

Maharashtra SSC results 2025 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announcing the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2025 today, May 13, according to the official notice. The day will mark an end to the long wait of nearly 15 lakh students across the state.

Students can check the MSBSHSE Class 10th examination results today at 1 PM on the official website — mahahsscboard.in. Besides this, other websites where Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 will be available include mahresult.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. Essential credentials needed to check MSBSHSE 10th scorecard include roll number and mother's first name as mentioned on the SSC Hall Ticket 2025.

The official website ‘sscresult.mahahsscboard.in’ shows the timer and states, “Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Class X 2025 results will be available on 13th May 2025 at 1:00 PM.”

How to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2025? Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 at ‘mahresult.nic.in’ are given below:

Step 1: Go to the official Maharashtra board result portal - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on "Maharashtra SSC Result 2025" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter Maharashtra SSC roll number and mother’s first name in the specified fields.

Step 4: Click on “View Result” after entering the required details.

Step 5: Check and download Maharashtra board Class 10 result 2025. Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 via SMS? Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 by using SMS service are given below:

To check 10th result 2025 Maharashtra board, students must send an SMS from their mobile phone in a specific format to the number provided below.

Step 1: Create a new message and type MHSSC, give space and then type Seat Number (Example: MHSSC Roll. No)

Step 2: Send this SMS to 57766

Step 3: The candidate will receive Maharashtra SSC result on the same mobile number.

Details mentioned on Maharashtra SSC 2025 scorecard Check following details mentioned on Maharashtra SSC 2025 scorecard

Board Name

Roll Number/Seat Number

Name of Student

Division

Subject Codes

Subject names and marks obtained

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail) A recap of 2024 result Last year, the MSBSHSE Class 10th examination results were declared on May 27 and an overall pass percentage of 95.81% was recorded. A total of 14,84,431 students cleared these exams out of 15,60,154 who registered for the same.