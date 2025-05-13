Maharashtra SSC results 2025 LIVE: MSBSHSE to release 10th scorecard today at 1 PM at mahahsscboard.in; how to check

Maharashtra SSC results 2025 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announcing the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2025 today, May 13, according to the official notice. The day will mark an end to the long wait of nearly 15 lakh students across the state.
Students can check the MSBSHSE Class 10th examination results today at 1 PM on the official website — mahahsscboard.in. Besides this, other websites where Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 will be available include mahresult.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. Essential credentials needed to check MSBSHSE 10th scorecard include roll number and mother's first name as mentioned on the SSC Hall Ticket 2025.
The official website ‘sscresult.mahahsscboard.in’ shows the timer and states, “Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Class X 2025 results will be available on 13th May 2025 at 1:00 PM.”
Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 at ‘mahresult.nic.in’ are given below:
Step 1: Go to the official Maharashtra board result portal - mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on "Maharashtra SSC Result 2025" link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter Maharashtra SSC roll number and mother’s first name in the specified fields.
Step 4: Click on “View Result” after entering the required details.
Step 5: Check and download Maharashtra board Class 10 result 2025. Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.
Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 by using SMS service are given below:
To check 10th result 2025 Maharashtra board, students must send an SMS from their mobile phone in a specific format to the number provided below.
Step 1: Create a new message and type MHSSC, give space and then type Seat Number (Example: MHSSC Roll. No)
Step 2: Send this SMS to 57766
Step 3: The candidate will receive Maharashtra SSC result on the same mobile number.
Check following details mentioned on Maharashtra SSC 2025 scorecard
Last year, the MSBSHSE Class 10th examination results were declared on May 27 and an overall pass percentage of 95.81% was recorded. A total of 14,84,431 students cleared these exams out of 15,60,154 who registered for the same.
Girls achieved a pass percentage of 97.21%, outperforming boys as boys secured 94.56% pass percentage. Konkan division recorded best pass percentage of 99.01% while Nagpur registered lowest at 94.73%.