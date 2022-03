PUNE : The Maharashtra education Department on Monday announced that schools. Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune District Principals' Association, said the government should have issued this GR by February-end.

Schools have already completed preparations for conducting exams and released a timetable, he said, adding that many parents have planned their summer vacations accordingly.

"In this GR, the education department has asked schools to declare results by May but no date has been given. Had there been a deadline, it would have been easy for schools to plan," Gaikwad said.

In the normal course, exams for schools under the Maharashtra state board get over by April 15 and thereafter vacations begin.

"Now with this new GR, students will have to come to schools till the end of April," he added.

The GR also attracted negative comments.

Terming the GR 'ambiguous', Gaikwad said that instead of issuing a GR, the state education department should have advanced school opening dates to June 7 or 8 instead of June 15 for the new academic session.

