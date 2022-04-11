The Maharashtra Government on Monday declared summer vacation for students of classes 1-9 and 11 from 2 May to 12 June.

The schools are now slated to reopen on 13 June.

On 28 March, the state education board had issued a GR that had directed schools to function full day on Saturdays instead of half-day and voluntarily on Sundays till 30 April.

Earlier, Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune District Principals' Association had mentioned that instead of issuing a GR, the state education department should have advanced school opening dates to 7 or 8 June instead of June 15 for the new academic session.

Schools in Maharashtra reopened for all in January after the state government marked it safe for children. This decision as taken after daily Covid-19 cases ebbed in the state.

As the heatwave raises the maximum temperature in the northern parts of the country, western India has also been suffering from the same.

The usual summer vacation comes as a relief for the children.

Maharashtra on Monday logged 41 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest daily count in nearly two years, taking the overall tally to 78,75,211, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said.

Maharashtra's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.002 per cent.

