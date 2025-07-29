Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2025: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC marksheet RELEASED at mahahsscboard.in; here's how to check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the supplementary exam result 2025 for class 10 and 12 on the official website.
2. On the homepage, click the link of HSC/ SSC Supplementary Result 2025 on the homepage, click on it.
3. To login, a new page will be shown on screen
4. Fill the required details such as your seat number and mother's name correctly
5. Press Submit
6. Your SSC/ HSC result will show on your screen
7. Access your result and download. Take a print out for later purposes
Student’s name
Roll number
Father’s name
Mother’s name
Date of birth (DoB)
Exam name
Marks obtained
Qualifying status
Candidates who are not happy with their results may apply for verification, revaluation, and obtain photocopies of their answer sheets from July 30 to August 8, 2025.
Students who first sit for exams and clear in all subjects in the Class 10th and Class 12th examinations will be given 3 consecutive options (February-March 2026, June-July 2026, and February-March 2027) to take the examination under the Class Improvement Scheme to enhance their performance.
The board held the Maharashtra SSC supply exams 2025 from June 24 to July 8, whereas HSC exams from June 24 to July 16 in different cities.
