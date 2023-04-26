The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has declared results for intermediate first year, second year and vocational courses. Candidates who gave the IPE exam can now check the official websites for and update.

According to reports more than 4.84 lakh first year students and 5.19 lakh second year students had registered for the IPE exams this year.

Candidates can view the results on results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in or manabadi.com.

Here are the steps to follow:

Visit one of the websites given above.

Click on the results tab displayed on the home page.

Enter relevant credentials including your roll number and date of birth as required.

View the results and download for future reference

More to come…