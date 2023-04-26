Home / Education / Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: 1st, 2nd year results out - Here's how to check
Back

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has declared results for intermediate first year, second year and vocational courses. Candidates who gave the IPE exam can now check the official websites for and update.

According to reports more than 4.84 lakh first year students and 5.19 lakh second year students had registered for the IPE exams this year.

Candidates can view the results on results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in or manabadi.com. 

Here are the steps to follow:

  • Visit one of the websites given above. 
  • Click on the results tab displayed on the home page. 
  • Enter relevant credentials including your roll number and date of birth as required.
  • View the results and download for future reference

ALSO READ: MP Board Result 2023: Class 10, 12 results soon; See date, how to check here

More to come…

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout