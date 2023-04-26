Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: 1st, 2nd year results out - Here's how to check1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Results have been declared for the Intermediate first year, second year and vocational courses under the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education.
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has declared results for intermediate first year, second year and vocational courses. Candidates who gave the IPE exam can now check the official websites for and update.
