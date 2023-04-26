Hello User
Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: 1st, 2nd year results out - Here's how to check

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: 1st, 2nd year results out - Here's how to check

1 min read . 07:50 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
The pass percentage for the UP Board exam results 2017 stood at 82.62 for Class 12, while for Class 10, it was recorded at 81.18%. Photo: PTI

Results have been declared for the Intermediate first year, second year and vocational courses under the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has declared results for intermediate first year, second year and vocational courses. Candidates who gave the IPE exam can now check the official websites for and update.

According to reports more than 4.84 lakh first year students and 5.19 lakh second year students had registered for the IPE exams this year.

Candidates can view the results on results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in or manabadi.com. 

Here are the steps to follow:

  • Visit one of the websites given above. 
  • Click on the results tab displayed on the home page. 
  • Enter relevant credentials including your roll number and date of birth as required.
  • View the results and download for future reference

More to come…

