The march of foreign universities preps ground for a battle for teaching talent

According to Narayanan Ramaswamy, partner and head of the education sector at KPMG India, there is a serious issue with the availability of faculty who meet a certain quality standard. "This is especially true for universities that have reached a certain stage of maturity, typically those that have been established for a few years now and are seeking recognition through innovative courses, research intensity, quality measures such as accreditation, rankings and so on," Ramaswamy said.