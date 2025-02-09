Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host a ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ session at 11 am on Monday, February 10, according to the official press release. This year's session will mark the 8th session of the Pariksha Pe Charcha series.

According to the official press release, the government of India wants this initiative to become an interactive platform where PM Narendra Modi can interact directly with students, their parents, and their teachers.

The Ministry of Education said that this initiative aims to help students deal with exam-related anxiety ahead of the yearly board exams.

“This year's PPC, scheduled for February 10, 2025 at 11 am, will once again serve as an interactive platform where the Prime Minister will directly interact with students and their parents, teachers. Each edition of the PPC highlights innovative ways to deal with exam-related anxiety, thereby promoting a celebratory approach to learning and life," said the Ministry of Education in the official statement.

PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha Tomorrow's Pariksha Pe Charcha session will mark PM Narendra Modi's eighth edition of the initiative, which has set records with over five crore participants from all the states and union territories of the country, according to the press release.

The Ministry also said that 36 students have been selected from the states and union territories, and they will have seven episodes that will bring other prominent personalities from various fields to guide the students.

MC Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara and Suhas Yathiraj, will join for the “Sports and Discipline" category. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will join for “Mental Heath", Shonali Sabharwal, Rujuta Diwekar and Revant Himatsingka as “Nutritionists".

Other famous internet personalities like Gaurav Choudhary (Tech Guruji) and Radhika Gupta are set to join for the “Technology & Finance" while Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will join to promote “Creativity and Positivity."

Well-known yogi and meditation guru, Sadhguru will also join for "Concentration and Mental Peace," said the Ministry in the official statement.