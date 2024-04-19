Study abroad: MBA at a top US university can cost you over ₹2 crore. Details here
A management programme at a top US university runs for two years and each year’s tuition at an Ivy League school hovers around $80,000-82,000. Living expenses can cost you $2,000 a month on an average including rent.
If you are planning to go to the US for an MBA, get ready to cough up a fortune to the tune of over ₹2 crore if your target university is an Ivy League, and as reputable as Stanford or Harvard or MIT.
