MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Results 2026 out: Website crashes — how to check scorecards using DigiLocker, SMS, alternate sites

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Tuesday declared the MBOSE SSLC Class 10 result for 2026. The results were announced at 11 am.
According to MBOSE, this year's exam had a pass percentage of 86.84%, down from 87.10% in 2025. The Class 10 or SSLC exams were held by the MBOSE between 30 January and 11 February.
The results were announced on the board's official website mbose.in and on megresults.nic.in, but both crashed shortly after the scorecards went live.
However, there are alternate ways to check your result. Here's how.
Students can avail the Government of India's DigiLocker service to check their scorecards.
Steps:
If the result link is not visible on DigiLocker right after the result is announced, it means that the marksheets are being uploaded gradually for all students. In such a situation, students should log in again after some time.
Students can also check their results through SMS.
To check results using the SMS service, type MBOSE10 followed by your roll number and send it to 56263.
After you send the message, you should receive your result via SMS.
Apart from DigiLocker and SMS, students can also use other websites to check their results.
The MBOSE SSLC 2026 results can be also be accessed at: mboseresults.in.
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