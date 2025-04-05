MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 (OUT): DIRECT link to check Meghalaya Board Class 10 scores here; scorecard at megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 (OUT): The Meghalaya Board announced the SSLC Class 10 result 2025 today. Students can now check their scorecard at megresults.nic.in or mbose.in using their roll numbers.

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 (OUT): Students can access their scorecard at megresults.nic.in using their roll numbers.
MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 (OUT): Students can access their scorecard at megresults.nic.in using their roll numbers.

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 (OUT): The Meghalaya Board of School Education announced MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 on April 5 at 11 am today. Students, who appeared for the written examination of Class 10, can check the results on Meghalaya Results official website at megresults.nic.in.

How to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2025?

Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can follow the steps given below to check scorecard using their roll numbers.

Step 1. Visit the official website of MBOSE at megresults.nic.in or mbose.in.

Step 2. Click on Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

Step 3. The user will be directed to a new page where candidates will have to enter the login details and security code.

Step 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Step 5. Download and save the result. The results will show subject-wise marks, total marks, and the qualifying status of the student.

Step 6. Take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Check direct link here

This year, the MBOSE SSLC examinations were conducted between February 10 and 25. The MBOSE SSLC exams were held in single shift, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and students were provided with additional 15 minutes before the exam to read the question papers thoroughly.

The MBOSE SSLC examinations was conducted for a range of subjects, including English, Indian Languages or Additional English, Social Science, Science and Technology, and elective subjects like Health and Physical Education, Computer Science, or Vocational Subjects.

MBOSE SSLC passing marks

Those candidates who secure a minimum of 33 percent aggregate marks will be considered qualified in the MBOSE SSLC exam 2025. Besides this, every student needs to secure 33 out of 100 marks in each subject to pass in the subjects.

Candidates must check their marksheet minutely from top to bottom and in case of any issues or discrepancies in the result, students must contact their school authorities or the MBOSE office directly.

