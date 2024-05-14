MBSE HSLC Result 2024 Live Updates: The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) will release the Mizoram Board 10th result marksheet on May 14 at 12 noon.
Students who appeared for Mizoram Board Class 10th exam this year can access their result through the official website of the state board at mbse.edu.in or www.mbseonline.com. Essential credentials needed to check scorecards include roll numbers and registration numbers.
Students can also view their MBSE class 10 scores using phone number, SMS, and Digilocker app, apart from the official website. The Mizoram Board administered these MBSE HSLC exams between February 26 and March 15.
MBSE HSLC Result 2024 Live: How to check scores online?
MBSE HSLC Result 2024 Live: Follow the below mentioned steps to check Mizoram Board 10th result
- Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in
- On the homepage, navigate and click on the result link
- Enter the roll number and registration number
- Click on ‘Find Results’
- The MBSE HSLC Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen
- Download and save the result
- Take a printout for future reference
MBSE HSLC Result 2024 Live: Websites to track
MBSE HSLC Result 2024 Live Updates: Track these websites to access result- mbse.edu.in or www.mbseonline.com
