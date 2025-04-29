MBSE HSLC Result 2025 (OUT): 77% pass, PC Lalthakimi tops Mizoram Board Class 10; scorecard available at mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSLC Result 2025: The Mizoram Board of School Education, MBSE, announced the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 results on Tuesday. Students can check and download their scorecard from the official website at mbse.edu.in.

Candidate who appeared for the matric exams this year need the credentials mentioned on the admit card to check their marks memo. At the login window, details such as roll number and registration number need to be entered to check MBSE HSLC result.

This year, PC Lalthakimi of Aizawl topped the HSLC examination by securing a total of 479 marks out of 500. Isak MS Dawngkima and Malsawmkima Chawngthu, both of whom scored 475 marks, secured second position in Mizoram Board Class 10 results. Ricky Lalnufela occupied the third spot with 474 marks.

In the MBSE HSLC result, an overall pass percentage of 76.68 percent was recorded. Boys outperformed girls be registering a pass percentage of 77.86% while girls secured 75.63% pass percentage.

These Class 10 board examinations were conducted between February 19 and March 13 this year.

How to check MBSE HSLC results? To check MBSE HSLC results, candidates must follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the home page to check the Mizoram HSLC or Class 10 results 2025

Step 3: Enter your credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Check and download your HSLC result

Step 5: Save the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

How to check MBSE HSLC results using DigiLocker Follow the below mentioned steps to access MBSE Class 10 marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in or download it Play store.

Step 2: Register and login using necessary details.

Step 3: Select the Mizoram Board Class 10 result link under the “education" section.

Step 4: Enter essential credentials and click on submit.

Step 5: Check the result and save it for future reference.