MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 1: Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2025 released - Check steps

MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 1: The Medical Counselling Committee on Tuesday released NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment results 2025 on its official website.

Advertisement

All the applicants, registered in the counselling process, can check and download the allotment results from the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Among the details shared by the MCC, it said that any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed on the email mccresultquery@gmail.com up to 11:00 AM of August 13, 2025, after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’. It added that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change.

“The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law, ” the MCC notice said.

All the applicants have been advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

Advertisement

MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 1: Steps to download seat allotment result 1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

2. On the home page, go to the Current Events section and click on the the link titled, “Provisional Result for Round-I of NEET UG Counselling 2025”.

3. The result PDF will be displayed on your screen.

4. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 1: Documents required for counselling a) NEET 2025 Admit Card

b) NEET 2025 Scorecard

c) Class 10 Certificate and Mark Sheet

d) Class 12 Certificate and Mark Sheet

e) Valid Photo ID Proof

f) 6 to 8 Passport-Sized Photographs

g) Caste Certificate (if applicable)

h) Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Advertisement

i) Provisional Allotment Letter