MDI Gurgaon hosts convocation ceremony with L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan as chief guest
Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon held Convocation Ceremony for graduating class of 2024 with SN Subrahmanyan as chief guest, inspiring students with valuable insights and recognizing exceptional academic performances.
Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon conducted their Convocation Ceremony for the graduating class of 2024. The ceremony was held on 23 March 2024. MDI Gurgaon's convocation ceremony was attended by SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro Limited.