Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon conducted their Convocation Ceremony for the graduating class of 2024. The ceremony was held on 23 March 2024. MDI Gurgaon's convocation ceremony was attended by SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subrahmanyan addressed the ceremony as the chief guest. “His insightful address resonated with the audience, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all present", an official statement by the institution mentioned.

The Convocation commenced with SN Subrahmanyan's arrival, followed by a lunch, and a meeting with MDI Gurgaon leadership. The afternoon continued with group photograph sessions, capturing the joyous moments of togetherness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The formal proceedings commenced with the Convocation procession entering the hall, accompanied by an invocation, symbolizing the occasion's solemnity. The Chairman of the Board of Governors (BOG) of MDI Gurgaon officially declared the Convocation open, invoking the blessings of Saraswati, the Goddess of Learning, the official statement added.

Prof. Arvind Sahay, Director of MDI Gurgaon shared the report on the institution's accomplishments and its vision for the future.

“MDI Gurgaon's Convocation 2024 was a moment of pride and accomplishment for our institution. As we bid farewell to our graduating class, we reflect on their growth, learning, and the journey. Their achievements serve as a testament to our faculty's unwavering dedication, our staff's support, and the nurturing environment we provide at MDI Gurgaon", Professor Sahay said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are immensely grateful to Shri S. N. Subrahmanyan for gracing us with his presence and inspiring our graduates with his invaluable insights. As they step into the world beyond our campus, we are confident that they will uphold the values of integrity, excellence, and leadership instilled in them during their time here. Congratulations to the Class of 2024, and may your future be filled with success and fulfillment." shared Prof Arvind Sahay, Director at MDI, Gurgaon.

Subrahmanyan conferred medals to recognize and recognize exceptional academic performances, inspiring students to pursue excellence.

At MDI Gurgaon's Convocation 2024, a total of 646 students from various Post Graduate Programs received their diplomas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among them, 19 outstanding students were honored with medals in recognition of their exemplary performance and dedication to excellence.

All participants received a heartfelt vote of thanks, and a memento was presented to the Chief Guest as a token of appreciation for his invaluable contribution to the event.

“MDI Gurgaon expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders for their unwavering support and participation in the Convocation Ceremony, which contributed to its success", the statement read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

