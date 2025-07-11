MDU Result 2025: Rothak's Maharshi Dayanand University DELCARES UG, PG results for July session

MDU Result 2025: Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has declared results for several of its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the July 2025 session. Students from BCA, B.Ed., B.Com., M.Sc. and other streams can now check their results on the official website.

The results were released over two consecutive days, catering to both regular and reappearing candidates of the university.

These results cover final-year assessments, semester exams, and reappear evaluations, offering much-awaited clarity for students across disciplines.

UG and PG results DECLARED: On July 11, MDU declared results for:

Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) 3-year programme, Semester 06

M.Vocational (Food Science and Nutrition), Semester 04

Bachelor of Commerce Bachelor of Education (B.Com. B.Ed.)

Bachelor of Arts Bachelor of Education (B.A. B.Ed.)

4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programmes (ITEP), Semesters 01 and 03

Bachelor of Commerce (General, Honours, Vocational), Semesters 05 and 06 (full and reappear)

Master of Arts (Economics Honours 5-year), Semesters 01 and 03 (reappear).

On July 10, MDU released postgraduate science results for several Master of Science (M.Sc.) programmes for all for Semester 04 (full and reappear):

M.Sc. Chemistry

M.Sc. Statistics

M.Sc. Zoology

M.Sc. Forensic Science

M.Sc. Environmental Sciences

M.Sc. Microbial Bio-technology

M.Sc. Medical Biotechnology

M.Sc. Bioinformatics Results were made available on Maharshi Dayanand University's official result portal, enabling students to check their marks and download their scorecards conveniently online.