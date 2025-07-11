MDU Result 2025: Rothak's Maharshi Dayanand University DELCARES UG, PG results for July session

MDU Result 2025: Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has declared results for several of its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the July 2025 session. Students from BCA, B.Ed., B.Com., M.Sc. and other streams can now check their results on the official website.
The results were released over two consecutive days, catering to both regular and reappearing candidates of the university.
These results cover final-year assessments, semester exams, and reappear evaluations, offering much-awaited clarity for students across disciplines.
On July 11, MDU declared results for:
On July 10, MDU released postgraduate science results for several Master of Science (M.Sc.) programmes for all for Semester 04 (full and reappear):
Results were made available on Maharshi Dayanand University's official result portal, enabling students to check their marks and download their scorecards conveniently online.
Students are advised to thoroughly review their marksheets and immediately contact the university if any discrepancies are found.