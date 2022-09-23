Med students from abroad to do internship in new colleges

“In order to implement these regulations, states medical councils are required to allot seats to FMGs, who have qualified FMG examinations, in medical colleges only. Foreign medical graduates may be posted first in the colleges which have been newly-opened and have yet to be recognized," according to an official communication by Shambhu Sharan Kumar, director, UGMEB. “A state-wise list of medical colleges recognized or approved by the commission has been shared with state medical councils."