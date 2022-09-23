Med students from abroad to do internship in new colleges

Med students from abroad to do internship in new colleges1 min read . 23 Sep 2022
- Around 60,000 medical students returned to India from China, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia in the midst of their academic sessions due to the pandemic and the Ukraine war
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed states to allot seats to Indian medical students whose studies abroad have been interrupted for doing their internships in the country but only in newly-developed medical colleges and which are still to be recognized by the commission.
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed states to allot seats to Indian medical students whose studies abroad have been interrupted for doing their internships in the country but only in newly-developed medical colleges and which are still to be recognized by the commission.
Around 60,000 medical students returned to India from China, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia in the midst of their academic sessions due to the pandemic and the Ukraine war.
Around 60,000 medical students returned to India from China, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia in the midst of their academic sessions due to the pandemic and the Ukraine war.
Last November, NMC published the Compulsory Rotatory Medical Internship Regulations (CRMI) 2021 and Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations 2021 allowing mandatory internship for foreign medical students in India for at least a year after they clear FMG exams to get approved for practicing medicine in India.
“In order to implement these regulations, states medical councils are required to allot seats to FMGs, who have qualified FMG examinations, in medical colleges only. Foreign medical graduates may be posted first in the colleges which have been newly-opened and have yet to be recognized," according to an official communication by Shambhu Sharan Kumar, director, UGMEB. “A state-wise list of medical colleges recognized or approved by the commission has been shared with state medical councils."