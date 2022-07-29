Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / MHT CET 2022: Admit card for PCB group out, check how to download

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the MHT CET 2022 admit cards for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group.
11:34 AM IST

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the MHT CET 2022 admit cards for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official websitecetcell.mahacet.org or the exam portal mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

The board will conduct the entrance exam for PCB group from August 12 to 20, 2022 and for PCM group, it will take place from August 5 to 11. The MHT CET 2022 admit cards for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group has already been made available on July 26. 

After downloading the hall ticket, the applicants can see personal contact details, exam date and time, reporting time, MHT CET exam centre address, and exam day instructions along with Covid-19 guidelines on it.

Follow the below given steps to download MHT CET 2022 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the MHT CET admit card 2022 download link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials (application number and password)

Step 4: Submit and download your admit card

Step 5: Get a hard copy for future reference

The board announced that the revised hall tickets and exam schedule has been released for the Maharashtra CETs Exam 2022. In April this year, the MHT CET 2022 was postponed this year due to the NEET and JEE Main exam schedule.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET in an annual entrance examination conducted by the Maharashtra Government.

