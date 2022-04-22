This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Due to JEE and NEET exams, the CET exams will be held in the first week of August. Dates will be announced soon: Maharashtra Education Minister
NEW DELHI :
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for the year 2022 has been postponed to August, Uday Samant, Minister of Higher and Technical Education informed through a tweet.
The minister informed that the decision was taken keeping in mind the NEET and JEE Main 2022 exam. The revised schedule for the MHT-CET 2022 will be declared soon on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.
The minister tweeted “Due to JEE and NEET exams, the CET exams will be held in the first week of August. Dates will be announced soon"
See Uday Samant's tweet here
The MHT CET 2022 was earlier, scheduled to be held from 11-16 June for the PCM group while for PCB group, the exam date was 17-23 June. The last date to fill up application form for the MHT CET 2022 exam was 15 April, 2022.
However, applicants can still fill the application form with a late fee of ₹500 till 23 April.
Applicants who fill the MHT CET 2022 application form before the last date will be able to download the admit card a few days before the exam. Candidates will be able to download the MHT CET admit card 2022 through application number and password.
Candidates appearing for the MHT CET 2022 must refer to the syllabus and exam pattern for their preparations. Applicants can also go through the MHT CET previous year question papers to ace the exam with a good score.
The JEE Main Exam 2022 has been postponed and students had sought a revised schedule for the MHT-CET examination to be held in 2022.