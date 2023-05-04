The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra is expected to release the admit card of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET exam 2023 soon. The official announcement is not yet out from the board, however, reports state that admit card would be issued today. Once the admit card is released, students can download it from the board's official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2023.mahacet.org

The MHT CET entrance exams for Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses will be held from 9-20 May. For candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry, Maths group (PCM), exams will be held from 9-13 May and entrance test for Physics, Chemistry, Biology group (PCB) will be held from 15-20 May.

Here's how to download MHT CET 2023 admit card:

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org

Now, click on the MHTCET 2022 (PCB Group) or MHTCET 2022 (PCM Group) admit card link

Enter your Application Number, Password and login into the account.

Download the MHT CET Admit card 2022

Students are advised to carry their admit card for the MHT CET exams and those who fail to bring would not be permitted to attend the exam. The admit card is an important document as it would contain details like exam city, centre and roll number.

The MHT CET exams will be held in two shifts wherein the exam for shift 1 will be conducted from 9 am -12 pm while the shift 2 exams will take place from 2 pm-5 pm.