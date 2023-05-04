MHT CET 2023: Admit cards for PCM, PCB soon on cetcell.mahacet.org. Details here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra is expected to release the admit card of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET exam 2023 soon. The official announcement is not yet out from the board, however, reports state that admit card would be issued today. Once the admit card is released, students can download it from the board's official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2023.mahacet.org

