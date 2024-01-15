MHT CET 2024: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will begin MAH-MHT CET 2024 exam from January 16 onwards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The last date to apply for the exam is till March 1, 2024.Candidates who wish to apply for PCB and PCM courses can apply through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Also read: NEET PG exam 2024: When will the exam be held this year? Check here for details on registration dates and more The examination for the PCB group exam will commence on April 16 and conclude on April 23. Additionally, the PCM group exam will commence on April 25 and conclude on April 30, 2024. The CET Examination for these courses will be conducted at various examination centres across and outside Maharashtra State. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Simplified education, tech access can lead to informed investment choices, empower growth Here's how to apply for MAH-MHT CET 2024 online, candidates should follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. On the home page, click on MHT CET 2024 registration link. Candidates will have to register themselves on the new page that will open. Following completion of registration procedure, candidates will have to login to their account. Fill the application form after logging in. Complete the payment process by paying application fees and click on submit. Download the acknowledgement slip and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference. Also read: IIT JEE Main Exam dates revised: NTA revises session 2 dates following clash with CBSE Class 12 exams MAH-MHT CET 2024 exam questions will be based on syllabus of Maharashtra's State Council Of Educational Research And Training, according to revised syllabus. While setting the question, the authorities gave 20% weightage to class 11 curriculum and 80% weightage to class 12 curriculum.

Also read: JEE Main 2024: NTA to release Session 1 Admit Card on THIS date. Here's how to download and other details The difficulty level is expected to be at par with the JEE (Main) for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry but for Biology difficulty level will be at par with NEET. However, there will be no negative marking. The exam will have application based questions. For more exam related details and updates candidates must check the official website of MAHACET. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: CBSE Board Exam datesheet 2024: Central Board revises schedule of class 10th, 12th; Timetable with new dates here CET registration for B.Ed General, B.Ed Special, B.Ed ELCT and B.P.Ed began on January 10. Registration for B.Ed.- M.Ed (Integrated Course), M.P.Ed and M.Ed began on January 9. The fee structure for CET registrations for transgender and orphan candidates will be the same as that for the reserved category, according to new rules.

