MHT CET 2025: PCM, PCB results to be out soon at cetcell.mahacet.org. Here's are the steps to download scores & more

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025 results are expected to be declared soon. Once declared, candidates can check scores for both PCM and PCB streams on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates will be required to log in using their registered email ID and password to check and download the results.

MHT CET 2025: What will the marksheet consist of? The mark sheet will reflect the candidate's overall performance along with subject-wise scores in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. In addition to the results, the exam authorities will release the toppers list of the MHT CET 2025.

MHT CET 2025: Step-by-step guide to check scores Here are the steps to check the MHT CET 2025 results —

Step 1: Go to the official MHT CET result website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Select the link for MHT CET 2025 Results on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the application number and date of birth in the designated fields.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code and select the login tab.

Step 5: The scores will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details carefully and download the marksheet for future reference.

MHT CET 2025: Exam dates The MHT CET 2025 exam for the PCM group was conducted from April 19 to April 27. The PCB group exam was held from April 9 and April 17.

What is MHT CET Exam? The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is an annual state-level exam administered by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. It facilitates admission to undergraduate programs in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Agriculture at numerous colleges throughout Maharashtra.

MHT CET 2025: Exam pattern The examination is divided into two groups: PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) is for students seeking admission to engineering and technology programmes, while PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) is for students applying to pharmacy and related courses.

The exam assesses candidates on topics covered in Classes 11 and 12 following the Maharashtra State Board syllabus. Usually conducted in a computer-based format, it is available to students from both state and non-state boards.