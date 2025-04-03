MHT CET 2025: When, where and how to access admit card at mahacet.org; 5- steps to download here

MHT CET admit card 2025: The Maharashtra CET Cell will be releasing the MHT CET 2025 admit card anytime soon for the upcoming exams scheduled to begin on April 9. The CET Cell will administer the MHT CET 2025 exam between April 9 and 27. The MHT CET 2025 Pharmacy exam will be held from April 9 to 17 and the PCM exam will be conducted between April 19 and 27.

Students awaiting the admit card release must check the official website at mahacet.org. Essential login credentials to download MHT CET admit card include registered email ID and password. MHT CET admit card is expected to be out around April 5.

How to download MHT CET admit card 2025 Step 1: Log in to the MHTCET 2025 official website at mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the MHT CET 2025 admit card download link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter registered email ID and password to login

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’

Step 5: CET hall ticket 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the same for future reference.

MHT CET qualifying marks General category candidates need to obtain a minimum of 25 percent marks in MHT CET to qualify the exam, while SC/ ST candidates require a non-zero score.

The MHT CET Admit Card 2025 will be released separately for PCM and PCB, according to the exam dates. Candidates must take a colour printout of their MHT CET hall ticket 2025 to the exam centre on the day of the scheduled exam.