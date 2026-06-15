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MHT CET 2026 PCM Results OUT: Scorecard link active at cetcell.mahacet.org; Check top Engineering colleges

For students who appeared in both the first and second attempts of the MHT CET PCM exam, the higher percentile score of the two will be considered for the final engineering admission and counselling process.

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Updated15 Jun 2026, 06:45 PM IST
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MHT CET 2026 PCM result out: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has officially declared the MHT CET 2026 results on Monday, June 15, for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now download their scorecards from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, using their registered login credentials.

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The declaration of results follows the release of the second attempt's final answer key on June 9, during which the cell accepted 14 objections raised by candidates. Meanwhile, the final answer key for the first attempt was published on May 29 after the completion of the objection redressal process.

The State CET Cell has announced candidate performance in the form of percentile scores.

For students who appeared in both the first and second attempts of the MHT CET PCM exam, the higher percentile score of the two will be considered for the final engineering admission and counselling process.

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MHT CET 2026 PCM: Steps to download scorecard

  • Open your web browser and go directly to the official Maharashtra CET website: cetcell.mahacet.org.
  • On the homepage, look under the notifications or user portal section and click on the link titled "MHT CET 2026 PCM Group Scorecard".
  • You will be redirected to the candidate login window. Enter your Registered Email ID (or 14-digit Application Number) and your Password (or Date of Birth in DD/MM/YYYY format).
  • Verify the security captcha code if prompted, and click on "Submit". Your detailed MHT CET normalisation percentile card will appear on the screen.
  • Click on "Download"

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MHT CET 2026: BTech Colleges For Admission

There are around 372 colleges participating in the MHT CET 2026.

Check the list of Engineering institutes offering admission through the CET score:

  • Manav School of Engineering & Technology, Balapur, Akola
  • Shri Shivaji Education Society's College of Engineering and Technology, Akola
  • Dr Rajendra Gode Institute of Technology & Research, Amravati
  • Government College of Engineering, Amravati
  • PR Pote Patil College of Engineering & Management, Amravati
  • Prof. Ram Meghe Institute of Technology & Research, Amravati
  • Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Amravati
  • Shri Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandals College of Engineering & Technology, Amravati
  • Sipna Shikshan Prasarak Mandal College of Engineering & Technology, Amravati
  • Takshashila Institute of Engineering & Technology, Darapur, Amravati
  • Everest Education Society, Group of Institutions (Integrated Campus), Ohar
  • Government College of Engineering, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
  • University Department of Chemical Technology, Aurangabad
  • Anuradha College of Engineering and Technology, Chikhli
  • Dwarka Bahu Uddeshiya Gramin Vikas Foundation, Rajarshi Shahu College of Engineering, Buldhana
  • Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj College of Engineering, Shegaon
  • Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai-Marathwada off campus, Jalna
  • Puranmal Lahoti Government Institute of Engineering and Technology, Latur
  • Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology, Nanded
  • Vidya Niketan Institute of Engineering & Technology, Lakhewadi (Indapur)
  • Government College of Engineering, Yavatmal
  • Janata Shikshan Prasarak Mandals Babasaheb Naik College Of Engineering, Pusad
  • Jawaharlal Darda Institute of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal

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The State Common Entrance Test Cell will soon commence the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for engineering counselling. The official registration link for MHT CET counselling will be activated shortly on the portal, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Only candidates who successfully secure a rank on the state merit list will be eligible to register and participate in the subsequent CAP seat allotment rounds.

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