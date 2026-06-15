MHT CET 2026 PCM Results OUT: Scorecard link active at cetcell.mahacet.org; Check top Engineering colleges

MHT CET 2026 PCM result out: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has officially declared the MHT CET 2026 results on Monday, June 15, for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now download their scorecards from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, using their registered login credentials.
The declaration of results follows the release of the second attempt's final answer key on June 9, during which the cell accepted 14 objections raised by candidates. Meanwhile, the final answer key for the first attempt was published on May 29 after the completion of the objection redressal process.
The State CET Cell has announced candidate performance in the form of percentile scores.
For students who appeared in both the first and second attempts of the MHT CET PCM exam, the higher percentile score of the two will be considered for the final engineering admission and counselling process.
There are around 372 colleges participating in the MHT CET 2026.
Check the list of Engineering institutes offering admission through the CET score:
The State Common Entrance Test Cell will soon commence the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for engineering counselling. The official registration link for MHT CET counselling will be activated shortly on the portal, cetcell.mahacet.org.
Only candidates who successfully secure a rank on the state merit list will be eligible to register and participate in the subsequent CAP seat allotment rounds.