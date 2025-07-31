MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025: Results OUT at fe2025.mahacet.org - Check steps to download

Maharashtra CET Cell announced MHT CET 2025 CAP Round 1 seat allotment results today. Candidates can check their status on fe2025.mahacet.org using their application number and password. Important dates for Round II counselling and admission confirmation are also provided.

Updated31 Jul 2025, 10:12 PM IST
Representative image.
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2025 CAP Round 1 seat allotment result today, 31 July. Candidates can view their seat allotment status by logging in at the official website — fe2025.mahacet.org — using their application number and password.

Seat Allotment Criteria

The seat allotment for MHT CET 2025 seat allotment has been carried out based on the candidate’s entrance exam rank, availability of seats, and the preferences submitted during Round 1 counselling.

How to Check Seat Allotment

1. Visit Visit fe2025.mahacet.org

2. Click on the "CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment" link on the homepage

3. Enter your application number and password or date of birth

4. The seat allotment result will be displayed in PDF format

5. Download and save it for future reference

Important Instructions

Candidates allotted a seat in Round 1 must accept the offer and report to the allotted institute between August 1and 3 2025 to confirm their admission.

If a candidate has been allotted a seat as per their first preference, the seat will be “auto-freezed”, and they will not be eligible for further counselling rounds. Such candidates must immediately complete document verification and fee payment at the allotted institute.

CAP Round II Counselling Schedule

Display of Vacant Seats: 4 August 2025

Option Form Submission: 5 to 7 August 2025

Provisional Seat Allotment (CAP Round II): 11 August 2025

Seat Acceptance via Login: 12 to 14 August 2025 (until 3 PM)

Reporting to Institute for Admission Confirmation: 12 to 14 August 2025 (until 5 PM)

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for any updates and follow all instructions properly to secure their admission.

