MHT CET CAP Round 4 allotment result 2025 RELEASED at fe2025.mahacet.org; Steps to check scores

The MHT CET CAP Round 4 allotment result 2025 is out today, 1 September. State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra declared it at fe2025.mahacet.org.

MHT CET CAP Round 4 allotment result 2025: Here's how to check Go to the official website of MHT CET at fe2025.mahacet.org. 2. On the homepage, tap on MHT CET CAP Round 4 allotment result 2025 link

3. Mention your login credentials on a new page as it appears.

4. Tap on submit button

5. Your provisional allotment result will be shown on the screen.

6.. You can access the result and download it for later purposes. It's advised to keep a hard copy as well.

Candidates who are allotted a seat for the first time in MHT CET 2025 Round IV must log in to their account and confirm the seat allotment through self-verification. They must also pay the seat acceptance fee online via their login between September 2 and 4, 2025, according to the official schedule.

Candidates who have either been allotted a seat for the first time, received an upgraded seat, or decided to retain their previously allotted seat in Round IV must visit the allotted institute to confirm their admission. This process involves submitting the required documents and paying the institute fees between September 2 and 4, 2025, before 5 PM.

MHT CET CAP is the official counselling and seat allotment procedure conducted by the Maharashtra State CET (Common Entrance Test) Cell. It facilitates admissions to various undergraduate programs like Engineering (B.Tech/B.E), Pharmacy, and Agriculture for candidates based on their performance in the MHT CET exam.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra announced the seat allotment result for the MHT CET Round 2 Counselling 2025 on August 11, 2025.

MHT CET CAP Round 4 allotment result 2025: How to prefer a MHT CET College? MHT CET 2025 participating institutes are expected to offer essential facilities and adequate infrastructure. To evaluate the quality of infrastructure, candidates should consider factors such as the condition of buildings, classrooms, libraries, auditoriums, examination halls, drinking water facilities, and canteen services.

It is important for candidates to verify the affiliation and accreditation status of the institutes they are considering. Accredited institutions add more value to the degree, enhancing prospects for higher education and job placements.