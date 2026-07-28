MHT CET final merit list 2026 today: CAP round 1 choice filling starts, here's what candidates should know

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 today on its official websites, cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2026.mahacet.org. Candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be able to download the final merit list once it is published.
The final merit list has been prepared based on candidates' MHT CET scores and Class 12 marks. Engineering admissions will be carried out using the final merit list, candidates' preferred college and course choices submitted during CAP counselling, and the availability of seats.
The Round 1 CAP seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on August 2, 2026.
The MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 will contain several important details related to a candidate's admission status.
These include:
The merit list will also mention subject-wise percentile scores, Class 12 PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) percentage, subject-wise PCM marks, Class 10 percentage, and marks obtained in Mathematics, Science and English.
Additionally, the list will indicate the candidate's status under categories such as PwD, EWS, TFWS, Orphan and Minority, wherever applicable.
Candidates whose names appear in the final merit list will be eligible to participate in the Round 1 CAP choice filling process, which will be conducted from July 28 to July 30.
During this period, candidates must select and lock their preferred engineering colleges and programmes.
Candidates can follow these steps to access the merit list after it is released:
If two candidates secure the same MHT CET percentile, the State CET Cell will resolve the tie by giving preference in the following order:
Meanwhile, the State CET Cell has withdrawn the revised engineering seat acceptance fee structure. As a result, the CAP seat acceptance fee will remain ₹1,000, unchanged from last year.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates on counselling, seat allotment and admission-related notifications.