MHT CET Result 2025 for PCB group released

The Maharashtra's State Common Entrance Test Cell announced the results of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025 for the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group on Tuesday, June 17. The results for the Physics, Chemistry, and Maths (PCM) group was announced on Monday, June 16.

PCB CET direct result link Candidates can now download their scorecards from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET examination was conducted from April 9 to April 17, 2025 for the PCB group, and from April 19 to May 5, 2025 for the PCM group. A total of 3,01,072 candidates were registered for the exam in the PCB group. Of them, 2,82,737 candidates appeared for the exam.

The provisional answer key was released on May 18 for the PCB group and May 21 for the PCM group.

Steps to check MHT CET 2025 Result link? Candidates can check the MHT CET 2025 results for both PCM and PCB streams online by visiting the official website.

The step-by-step process to download the scorecard can be checked below-

1. Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

2. Click on the result link available on the homepage section

3. In the MHT CET 2025 candidate login, enter the registered email ID and password.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and save the scorecard

MHT CET Counselling 2025 The authorities will conduct the MHT CET counselling in June 2025, soon after the MHT CET results are announced. There will be three rounds of counselling, followed by the seat allotment process.

To participate in the counselling, candidates must register at the portal and upload the documents and pay the fees.