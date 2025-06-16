MHT CET Result 2025 OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org for PCM; how to check Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell scores

MHT CET Result 2025: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the MHT CET 2025 result for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM). Students who appeared for this exam can check their scorecard at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET Result 2025: PCB result on June 17 As per the scheduled date, Maharashtra CET Cell will declare results for Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) tomorrow, June 17. The Maharashtra CET Cell administered the PCM exam between April 19 and 27, while the PCB group exam was conducted between April 9 and 17 this year. Through this test score, students can seek admission to various state colleges in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other courses.

The 60-minute-long exam carried a total of 100 marks. With no negative marking for wrong answer, the exam was conducted in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. Notably, three exams were conducted for each of the groups — PCM and PCB. After MHT CET result declaration, counselling process will ensue. A total of three rounds of counselling will take place before the seat allotment process.

How to download MHT CET Result 2025? Step 1: Visit Maharashtra CET Cell's official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Navigate to "MHT-CET Results 2025" for “PCM Group - June 16, 2025.” Click on ‘Access your results’.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where login credentials — registered email ID and password — need to be entered to sign in.

Step 4: Check and download result displayed on the screen. Take a printout of the scorecard and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

Details on MHT CET scorecard Check the following details on the MHT CET 2025 scorecard-

Name of the candidate

Parent’s name

Application number

Subject

Category

Subject-wise percentile score

Aggregate percentile score

Qualification status