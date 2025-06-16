MHT CET Result 2025: PCB OUT tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org — Check steps to download scorecard

MHT CET Result 2025 Live: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) result for the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group will be declared tomorrow, June 17, at cetcell.mahacet.org. The results for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group has already been announced on June 16. The MHT CET Result 2025 date for PCM and PCB groups were announced by the CET Cell through a notification on June 14.

Steps to check MHT CET 2025 Result link? Candidates can check the MHT CET 2025 results for both PCM and PCB streams online by visiting the official website.

The step-by-step process to download the scorecard can be checked below-

1. Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

2. Click on the result link available on the homepage section

3. In the MHT CET 2025 candidate login, enter the registered email ID and password.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and save the scorecard

The MHT CET examination was conducted from April 9 to April 17, 2025 for the PCB group, and from April 19 to May 5, 2025 for the PCM group. A total of 3,01,072 candidates were registered for the exam in the PCB group. Of them, 2,82,737 candidates appeared for the exam.

Is MHT CET Scorecard important? According to reports, the MHT CET Scorecard is required at the time of counselling and therefore, candidates have been advised to keep a copy of their MHT CET result scorecard until the completion of the admission process.

MHT CET Topper's List 2025 Along with the Maharashtra CET results 2025, the exam authorities will publish the MHT CET topper's list as well. The toppers list will comprise of the candidate's name who secured 100 percentile score in the exam.

MHT CET Counselling 2025 The authorities will conduct the MHT CET counselling in June 2025, soon after the MHT CET results are announced. There will be three rounds of counselling, followed by the seat allotment process.

To participate in the counselling, candidates must register at the portal and upload the documents and pay the fees.