Education
Mint Explainer: WFME accreditation for NMC and its significance
Summary
- WFME's recognition underscores the quality of medical education in India and adherence to global standards
The National Medical Commission (NMC), India's medical education regulator, has secured 10-year long recognition from the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). Mint looks at the significance of the accreditation.
