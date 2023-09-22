Mint Explainer: WFME accreditation for NMC and its significance

The National Medical Commission (NMC), India's medical education regulator, has secured 10-year long recognition from the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). Mint looks at the significance of the accreditation.

What does NMC do?

The National Medical Commission is India's premier regulatory body overseeing medical education and practice. It is committed to upholding the highest standards in healthcare education and ensures delivery of quality medical education and training across the nation. According to the health ministry, there has been a significant increase in the number of medical colleges in the country since 2014. The ministry says there has been a 70% increase in the number of medical colleges, from 387 before 2014 to 706 as of now.

Why is WFME's recognition important?

As part of this recognition, all the 706 existing medical colleges in India will become WFME accredited and the new medical colleges that come up in the next 10 years will automatically have the accreditation. The recognition will enhance the quality and standards of medical education in India by aligning them with the global best practices and benchmarks.

How does it benefit medical students?

It will enable Indian medical graduates pursue postgraduate training and practice in other countries that require WFME recognition, such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It will boost international recognition and reputation of Indian medical schools and professionals, facilitate academic collaborations and exchanges, and promote continuous improvement and innovation in medical education and foster a culture of quality assurance among medical educators and institutions. With the accreditation, all Indian students become eligible to apply for Education Commission on Foreign Medical Education and United States Medical Licensing Examination.

How will it impact Indian medical education?

WFME's recognition underscores the quality of medical education in India and adherence to global standards. This will help Indian medical students pursue their careers anywhere in the world, while also making India an attractive destination for international students.