What does NMC do?

The National Medical Commission is India's premier regulatory body overseeing medical education and practice. It is committed to upholding the highest standards in healthcare education and ensures delivery of quality medical education and training across the nation. According to the health ministry, there has been a significant increase in the number of medical colleges in the country since 2014. The ministry says there has been a 70% increase in the number of medical colleges, from 387 before 2014 to 706 as of now.

