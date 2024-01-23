Mint Explainer: Why Indian schools continue to fail rural teens
Summary
- While school enrolment of adolescents is encouraging, Pratham’s annual report on status of education shows that learning outcomes can be a drag on India’s economic growth
Learning outcomes of school students in rural India remain underwhelming despite policy interventions to improve the quality of education and reduce dropout rates, according to the latest Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) of the non-governmental organization Pratham. The focus group of the annual survey this time was adolescents aged 14-18, poised to enter the workforce.