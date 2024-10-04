Education
Mint Primer | IIT hiring: Will it be a rocky one for the batch of ’25?
Summary
- Colleges are pursuing firms and aren’t waiting for them to contact the campus. Knowing that high-paying recruiters may head for the established IITs and the NITs, others colleges are pursuing new firms, while reaching out to their alumni for help.
Placements at India’s top engineering colleges, including at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), are off to an uncertain start with recruiters taking a cautious approach. Mint explains why the batch of 2025 have reasons to be worried.
