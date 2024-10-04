Mint Primer | IIT hiring: Will it be a rocky one for the batch of ’25?

Why are companies being so cautious?

Campus placements for the batch of 2022 and 2023 was over in record time as companies mopped up freshers after two years of the pandemic and a sudden spurt in business and digital demand. But many firms over-hired. Later, some businesses were impacted by the global slowdown. This was a problem for the batch of 2024. There are even more headwinds now—wars are raging in Europe and West Asia; there are inflationary pressures and presidential election in the US. The outcome of the election will determine policies around offshoring. Companies exposed to global markets are being cautious.