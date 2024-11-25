Why should schools impart skill education?

India is home to a fifth of the global youth population and to leverage the demographic dividend, it is important for the country to prepare the youth for the jobs that are available in the market. This is not easy as the work landscape is rapidly shifting. New global trends have emerged such as automation, climate change and digitalization. Offering skill education early on and as part of the school curriculum will help, says the World Bank study. Globally, skill education is core to a successful school system. This is particularly true in countries such as the United States and South Korea.

Also read | Why Karnataka has come out with a GCC policy

What are the benefits of skill education?

A well-integrated skill education in the mainstream school curriculum offers many socio-economic benefits. It creates awareness of the careers that are available and consequently, reduces drop-outs. Most students, the report says, drop out of school as they do not perceive regular academic subjects as valuable to their career. Skill education also enhances the relevance of secondary education apart from boosting female participation in the workforce. A major economic benefit is the higher availability of skilled labour.

It corrects the perception that vocational education is for weak students—a big impediment.

What is the present scenario?

Only 8% of the government and government-aided schools offer skill education. The government’s goal is to make it 100% by 2030. In Maharashtra, the largest contributor to India’s economy, only 1.3% of the schools offer skill education. Among the states surveyed for the analysis, it is the highest in Himachal Pradesh at 27%.

Where are the jobs for skilled youth?

For skill educated, the sectors that offer the highest job potential are crop production, dairy & livestock, tourism & hospitality, retail, financial services, repair (auto & electronics), digital design & marketing and knowledge process outsourcing/business process outsourcing, software and hardware servicing. Sectors that offer low job potential are mining and quarrying; rubber, chemicals and petrochemicals; transportation, logistics and warehousing, domestic work, sanitation, and health.

Also read | Will new ad rules kill coaching centres?

What more needs to be done?

Access to skill education needs to be expanded. Vocational subjects that are offered have to be realigned to the needs of the local economy. Apart from technical skills, the programme should also focus on soft skills that enhance employability. Infrastructure needs to be built and qualified teachers with industrial training need to be appointed. A deeper partnership with industry needs to be developed and, most importantly, efforts must be made to change the perception that skill training is for weaker students.