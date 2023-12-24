Modest placements at engineering, business schools spark repayment concerns
Summary
- Lenders seem unfazed, though, expecting the job market to improve given India’s economic growth spurt. It also helps that for most student loans, they hold guarantees from the parents
MUMBAI : It has been a tepid student placements season so far at India’s engineering colleges, and a similar lull is expected in business schools, particularly in the small cities. But for some, there's a bigger worry: without a job straight out of college, or jobs at lower salaries than expected, students who’ve borrowed lakhs of rupees to fund their expensive education might struggle to repay.