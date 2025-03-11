As Indian students increasingly choose Russia and other European nations for higher education, the number pursuing studies in traditional destinations like the US, Canada, and UK has declined. This shift raises questions about changing preferences and geopolitical influences on education abroad.

The number of Indian students studying abroad has fallen by 15 percent in 2024 compared to 2023, according to the numbers shared by education ministry.

Canada, once a favourite destination for higher education, registered a significant 41 per cent decline in the number of students from India in 2024, according to the reply in the Parliament, where the second leg of the Budget session began on Monday.

The number of Indian students going to Russia increased in 2024 by 34 per cent compared to 2023, the education ministry said, as first reported by the Print.

According to a reply by the education minister in the parliament, as many as 7,503,65 students were studying abroad in 2022. This number went up to 8,92,989 in 2023 but came down to 7,59,064 in 2024, registering a decrease of 1,33,920 students. The question was asked by ET Mohammed Basheer, an MP representing Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Country 2022 2023 2024 USA 1,90,512 2,34,473 2,04,058 UK 1,32,709 1,36,921 98,890 China 1967 7279 4978 Canada 1,85,955 2,33,532 1,37,608 Germany 20,684 23,296 34,702 Russia 19,784 23,503 31,444 France 6,406 7,484 8,536 Uzbekistan 3,430 6,601 9,915 Total 7,50,365 8,92,989 7,59,064 Indian nationals who disclosed their purpose as study/education while going abroad

Basheer, the MP from Malappuram, Kerala, has asked five questions to the ministry. He asked for (a) the details of total number of students from India pursuing studies in foreign countries during the last three years, country-wise; (b) whether the government is aware that huge number of Indian students are falling in trap for false promises of Agencies offering education abroad and part time job; (c) whether the government proposes any Scheme for the welfare of students studying abroad in case of emergency; and (d) whether the government has an exclusive portal or helpline in foreign countries to address the emergencies faced by the students abroad?

Breakdown of countries The ministry responded with overall and country wise breakdown of Indian students in foreign countries.

Canada, US see a drop in Indian students In 2024, the number of students studying Canada, with the figure was 1,37,608, a drop of about 95,924 or 41 per cent from 2,33,532 Indian students in the country in 2023.

Remember, Canada tightened student visa regulations in 2024, leading to increased visa rejections and cancellation of study permits in the country.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decline in number of Indian students in Canada comes in the backdrop of diplomatic tensions between the two countries. In October 2023, Canada recalled 41 diplomats from India amid a row over the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Worse, in October 2024, the two countries expelled each other’s diplomats amid accusations and counter-accusations related to Nijjar’s killing.

Not just Canada, countries like United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and Australia have also registered a decline in number of Indians in 2024.

The number of Indian students in the US, for example, came down from 2,34,473 in 2023 to 204,058 in 2024. The United States saw a change of guard with Republican Donald Trump replacing Democrat Joe Biden as the US President. The decline in the number of students heading to US might as well be due to the uncertainties with the new administration in place.

Similarly, the number of Indian students studying in the UK has also come down from 1,36,921 in 2023 to 98,890 in 2024. This is a decline of about 28 per cent in a year’s time.

Australia also saw a drop from 78,093 Indian students in 2023 to 68,572 in 2024.

More Indian students headed to Russia While the number of students headed to the US, the UK and Candada has come down, those studying in countries like Russia, France and Germany had gone up.

In case of Russia, there were 9,784 students in 2022. This went up to 23,503 in 2023 and to 31,444 Indian students in 2024. In France too, the number of Indian students went up from 6,406 in 2022 to 8,536 in 2024.

In Germany, the number of student numbers was 34,702 students in 2024 compared to 20,684 in 2022. Similarly, in case of New Zealand, the number of Indian students rose from 1,605 in 2022 to 7,297 in 2024, the ministry said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Studies abroad are a matter of individual will and choice. Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) has been set up by government of India in all Indian Missions and Posts abroad to meet the contingency expenditure incurred by Indian Citizens including Indian students studying abroad," it said.

The Ministry also said that ICWF's main objective was to provide on-site welfare on a means-tested basis. "Indian Missions /Posts abroad also encourage Indian students travelling abroad for higher studies to register with them and on the MADAD Portal so that their grievances and issues can be addressed in a time-bound manner," it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}