- Having teachers follow pre-baked lessons could help
Back
“Good job you!" shouts Pauline Bika, as a group of schoolchildren completes the hokey-cokey. “Good job me!" choruses her class. Ms Bika runs a small government primary school in Edo state, in southern Nigeria. It is reached by a mud track that starts not far outside Benin City, the state capital. Her school has 140 pupils, but only three teachers. She seems both pleased and a little embarrassed to offer a visitor a plastic chair.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message