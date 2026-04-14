MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 date: When and how to check MPBSE Class 10,12 scorecards at mpbse.nic.in on 15 April

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is making preparations to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results on 15 April. According to offiial notice, MP Board Result will be announced by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav in a press conference. The highly anticipated event will be held at 11:00 am at the Chief Minister's residence — “Samatva” Office.

Once released, students who appeared in MPBSE 10th and 12th exam will be able to check their scorecards on Wednesday at the official website – mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Students will need their roll number and application number to access their MP Board 10th or 12th marksheets or name on the result portal. The MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results, along with pass status, will also be available on several other websites, including DigiLocker portal.

MP Board result 2026: Official websites to check results Students can check their MP Board results on the following websites:

mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

result.mponline.gov.in

Also Read | CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2026 at cbse.gov.in: When and how to download

MP Board 10th, 12th result 2026: How to check scorecard online Given below is a step by step guide to check MP Board High School Certificate Examination (HSC) or Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on MP Board Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, application number and select exam type

Step 4: Click on submit to view your result.

Step 5: Download and save the result. Take a printout of the marksheet for future reference.

MP Board will offer a one-time facility to those students who fail in one or two subjects to reappear in HSC or HSSC exam and qualify the same. With this opportunity they could obtain Class 10 or 12 passing certificate this year. These students will not have to wait for another year to reappear in the exam.

MP Board 10th, 12th result 2026: How to check scorecard online using DigiLocker Follow the steps provided below to access MP Board 10th or 12th result

Step 1: Download the app or visit results.digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Complete the registration process using Aadhar

Step 3: Navigate to Pull Partner Documents

Step4: Select MP Board 10th or 12th result 2026 link

Step 5: Enter roll number and year of passing

Step 6: Click on ‘Get Document’

Step 7: Click on ‘Save to Locker’