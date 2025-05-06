MP Board 12th Topper List 2025: Priyal Dwivedi tops Class 12th exam; check Science, Humanities, Commerce toppers here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the Class 10th and 12th results on Tuesday, May 6. Students, who appeared in the MP Board exam, can check their marksheets and percentage at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Priyal Dwivedi tops Class 12th exam Priyal Dwivedi topped Class 12 after securing 492 out of 500 marks. A total of 16,60,252 students appeared in the MP Board exams this year. Out of these, 7,06,475 students participated in the MP Board Class 12 Exam 2025.

A total of 159 students appeared in the MP Board Class 12 toppers' list, out of which majority of the top rank holders, that is 89, are girl students.

MP Board 12th Topper List 2025 Given below is full list of Class 12th stream-wise toppers:

Humanities: Ankur Yadav

Science with Maths: Priyal Dwivedi (also the overall topper)

Science with Biology: Gargi Agrawal

Commerce: Rimjhim Karothiya

Agriculture: Hari Om Sahu

Last year, Muskan Dangi topped the Commerce stream with 493 marks, followed by Garima Jain, Diya Kotwani and Gauri Jaiswal, who scored 482 marks. Falguni Pawar scored 481, and Muskan Avtani scored 480 marks, Times Now reported.

Top ranking districts in CLass 12th result: Given below are the top 10 districts that proved to be best performers in the MP board 12th results this year (districts with pass percentage):

Narsingpur - 91.91 per cent

Neemuch - 86.34 per cent

Shajapur - 86.11 per cent

Mandla - 85.5 per cent

Sidhi - 84.02 per cent

Shahdol - 83.63 per cent

Anooppur - 83.51 per cent

Khandwa - 83.28 per cent

Mandsour - 83.16 Per cent

Hoshangabad - 83.06 per cent

For the academic year 2024-25, the MP Board 10th exam 2025 was held from February 27 to March 19, 2025, and the MPBSE 12th exam was held from February 25 to March 25, 2025.

How to check MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2025 results online? - Go to the official website of mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in, and mpresults.nic.in.

- Visit Digilocker App and website at digilocker.gov.in

-UMANG App and website at web.umang.gov.in

-MPBSE Mobile Application

‘Class 12’ 2024 vs 2025 result This year's MP board Class 12 results reeflected significant improvement in the pass percentage:

Pass percentage in 2024: 64.49 per cent

Pass percentage in 2025: 74.48 per cent