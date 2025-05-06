MP Board 12th Topper List 2025: Priyal Dwivedi tops Class 12th exam; check Science, Humanities, Commerce toppers here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the Class 10th and 12th results on Tuesday, May 6. Students, who appeared in the MP Board exam, can check their marksheets and percentage at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.
Priyal Dwivedi topped Class 12 after securing 492 out of 500 marks. A total of 16,60,252 students appeared in the MP Board exams this year. Out of these, 7,06,475 students participated in the MP Board Class 12 Exam 2025.
A total of 159 students appeared in the MP Board Class 12 toppers' list, out of which majority of the top rank holders, that is 89, are girl students.
Given below is full list of Class 12th stream-wise toppers:
Humanities: Ankur Yadav
Science with Maths: Priyal Dwivedi (also the overall topper)
Science with Biology: Gargi Agrawal
Commerce: Rimjhim Karothiya
Agriculture: Hari Om Sahu
Last year, Muskan Dangi topped the Commerce stream with 493 marks, followed by Garima Jain, Diya Kotwani and Gauri Jaiswal, who scored 482 marks. Falguni Pawar scored 481, and Muskan Avtani scored 480 marks, Times Now reported.
Given below are the top 10 districts that proved to be best performers in the MP board 12th results this year (districts with pass percentage):
Narsingpur - 91.91 per cent
Neemuch - 86.34 per cent
Shajapur - 86.11 per cent
Mandla - 85.5 per cent
Sidhi - 84.02 per cent
Shahdol - 83.63 per cent
Anooppur - 83.51 per cent
Khandwa - 83.28 per cent
Mandsour - 83.16 Per cent
Hoshangabad - 83.06 per cent
For the academic year 2024-25, the MP Board 10th exam 2025 was held from February 27 to March 19, 2025, and the MPBSE 12th exam was held from February 25 to March 25, 2025.
- Go to the official website of mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in, and mpresults.nic.in.
- Visit Digilocker App and website at digilocker.gov.in
-UMANG App and website at web.umang.gov.in
-MPBSE Mobile Application
This year's MP board Class 12 results reeflected significant improvement in the pass percentage:
Pass percentage in 2024: 64.49 per cent
Pass percentage in 2025: 74.48 per cent
Difference: 9.99 percentage points.
