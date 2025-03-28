MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 (OUT): Rajya Shiksha Kendra declares score at rskmp.in/result.aspx; 5-steps to check here

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Education Center or Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) declared the examination results for Class 5 and Class 8 students today, March 28. Students, who appeared for the exam, can check the results on the official website at rskmp.in/result.aspx. Essential login credential needed to access their results include roll number or overall ID.

Additionally, results can also be downloaded through a QR code. It is important to note that the mark sheets available online are provisional, final marksheets with subject-wise marks and pass percentages will be available at respective schools later.

How to check MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025? Follow the below mentioned steps to check and download the Madhya Pradesh Class 5 and 8 result 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website at rskmp.in/result.aspx.

Step 2: Click on the Class 5 and Class 8 result link on the home page.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter details and click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save result, take a printout of it for future reference.

Considering Class 8 result, students of Indore division and Narsinghpur district secured top positions. Meanwhile, students of Shahdol division and Dindori district achieved highest rankings in class 5.

The overall pass percentage for Class 5 stands at 92.70 percent, indicating a 2 percent improvement from last year’s 90.97%. Similarly, Class 8 result shows an overall pass percentage of 90.02 percent, reflecting a 3 percent improvement from the previous year’s 87.71 percent.

In terms of gender-wise performance, girls outperformed boys in both classes. A pass percentage of 94.12 was recorded among girls, while boys secured 91.38 pass percentage. Likewise, in Class 8th, the pass percentage for girls is 91.72 percent while that of boys is 88.41 percent.

According to MP Board figures, a total of 23 lakh students appeared for class 5 and 8 exams this year. This figure comprises 11,17,961 Class 5 students and 11,68,866 Class 8 students. Check rural-urban participation statistics below:

- Class 5th: 11,17,961 students

Rural: 8,24,598

Urban: 2,93,363 - Class 8th: 11,68,866 students